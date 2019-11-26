Fair Road project to be completed in spring

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Engineer’s Office, along with Complete General Construction, will be closing out the 2019 construction season of the Fair Road project over CSX Railroad.

Due to delays created by the railroad approvals in the spring and an early winter weather pattern, the project cannot be completed until the spring of 2020, said Engineer Bob Geuy. Beginning Dec. 2, 2019 work will be halted through the winter months.

Next spring, he said, Complete General Construction will return to the project site and complete the final asphalt pavement along with some additional painting on the steel beams and final job site cleanup.

There will be some traffic pattern disruptions when work resumes.