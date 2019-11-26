Samaritan Works to add Life Skills classes

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — Samaritan Works is a faith-based organization that assists men and women who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction and provides a program promoting faith, hope, structure and accountability to foster sustainable whole-life recovery. This is the first year the non-denominational Christian ministry is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day effort.

“Samaritan Works will be using Match Day funds in various ways,” said Sheila Lundy, executive director. “We intend to continue upgrading our programming for residents by incorporating more Life Skill classes. Time management, having healthy relationships and communication skills will be the focus of next year’s classes. These will enhance the recovery process for our residents.

“We also intend to provide funds to help our individuals who need items in order to get a job. Identification documents, Shelby County Transit tokens, food vouchers and work clothing are needed to start jobs and some of those we assist have no funding to obtain such items.”

Samaritan Works is a residential program that provides two sober living homes for men and women. Each home is designed to provide a stable and structured environment to help individuals attain their recovery goals. Match Day gifts will also enable the replacement of worn furniture, mattresses and bedding in the homes.

“The purpose of our program is to serve individuals in Serenity House and Amelia House who are in the early stages of recovery from drug or alcohol addictions. Chemical dependency has no boundaries of age, race, religion, gender or socio-economic status,” said Lundy.

Referrals can come from family and friends, the court system or churches or by self-enrollment.

To support Samaritan Works on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with Match/Samaritan Works noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Samaritan Works, 130 N. Main Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3 only on the Community Foundation site.

Samaritan Works Executive Director Sheila Lundy, second from left, reviews Match Day gift plans with William Howard and Vicci Hamlin, house managers for its homes.