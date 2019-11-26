Senior Center to replace equipment

What is Match Day?
SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.
Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.
Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.
Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is many different things to its 1,000 members. Some visit to exercise their bodies or brains, others to socialize over a luncheon or learn about programs for seniors and many are there for multiple reasons. The Senior Center plans to use gifts from the Community Foundation of Shelby County’s Match Day to replace exercise and computer equipment.
“We have an immediate need to replace one of our highly-used nautilus machines that has broken down,” said Rachel Hale, executive director. “Our exercise room is a popular place at the Senior Center. We also have two treadmills and a stationary bicycle that have seen their better days and need replaced.”
If enough gifts are received, remaining money will go toward computer upgrades and additional activities.
“Last year’s Match Day funds were used for a variety of items including a new keyboard for our choir, 4’ round tables, new chairs, sweepers and commercial-grade storage shelving. We also purchased a new exercise bike and various small work out equipment for our chair exercise classes and volleyball league. These items help our members stay active, which is very important as we age.”
To support the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Senior Center noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3 only on the Community Foundation site.