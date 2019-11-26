Head-on collision slows traffic

A head-on collision at the intersection of Court Street and Fourth Avenue in Sidney slowed down traffic Tuesday afternoon. According to the Sidney Police Department, a black Chevrolet Aveo traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue and a red Ford F-150 traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue crashed into each other. Both vehicles were hauled away by wreckers.

Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News