Sheriff’s office intercepts postal drug deliveries

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspector, have intercepted postal package deliveries containing drugs in Shelby County.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office along with assistance from the United States Postal Inspector intercepted a postal package being sent from Nogales, Arizona, to a location at 211 S. West St., in Sidney, Ohio. The package was found to contain 317 capsules of suspected Tramadol. Two pills were sent to BCI&I lab and were confirmed, that each capsule contained .36 Grams of Tramadol, a schedule 4 drug.

A search warrant was obtained and the Postal Inspectors made a controlled delivery of the package to 211 S. West St., Sidney, Ohio, where the package was accepted. The search warrant was served and the package was recovered from Rob Wiesenmayer II. The package was sent to BCI&I for testing. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending the outcome of the lab testing. The case will be presented to the Shelby County Prosecutor for review.

In another case, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, they intercepted a postal package being sent from Oregon to a residence on Hughes Road in Shelby County, containing 17 pounds of suspected marijuana.

A controlled delivery and surveillance was conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office along with the Postal Inspector. After further investigation it was learned the package was intended for a Matthew Pisano Sr. of 8150 Looney Road, Piqua. After several hours of surveillance Pisano did arrive at the residence and took control of the package. He was observed placing it in his red Ford truck. Pisano left the residence where shortly thereafter a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle by deputies in the area.

Deputies recovered the package and its contents from Pisano’s vehicle. The marijuana collected was sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for testing. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending the lab results. Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with our federal counterparts in combating drugs being brought into our communities via the US Mail,” saod Chief Deputy Jim Frye.