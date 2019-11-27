Movement disorder neurologist to speak at Power Over Parkinson’s event

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invited the community to its bi-monthly event for people with Parkinson’s Disease and their families and caregivers.

Power Over Parkinson’s meets to empower, socialize and learn, and the next class will take place Dec. 11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47, Versailles.

The guest speaker will be Dr. David Schmerler, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and movement disorder neurologist with Riverhills Neuroscience. The December topic is “Take ON Your OFF Periods, Recognizing OFF Periods in Parkinson’s.” Guests will hear from Parkinson’s experts and learn about Parkinson’s therapy for OFF periods.

The Power Over Parkinson’s session also will be led by Shannon Condon, who has a Master of Arts degree and Certificate of Clinical Competence for Speech-Language Pathologists, and Dr. Gina Boerger, who has a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hopes to offer positive resources to people with Parkinson’s and their families and caregivers.

This is a free class. Dinner will be provided compliments of Acorda Therapeutics and will be served at 4 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Seating is limited so RSVPs are strongly encouraged. To RSVP, contact Stephen Winner at Versailles Rehab at 937-526-0112 or send an email to pdpartners.oh@gmail.com.

Versailles Rehab offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care with memory care as well as outpatient therapy services. Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances and Medicaid.

Those who are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab’s Power Over Parkinson’s or would like to schedule a personalized tour may call 937-526-5570.