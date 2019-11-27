Giving thanks

Kyren Huckleby, center, 4, son of Kiara Smith and Michael Huckleby, wears his napkin for a hat while eating a Thanksgiving dinner for preschool students at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Sitting next to Kyren is Jaxin Matthieu, left, 4, son of Janice Bertsch and Brandon Matthieu, and Corbin Van Dyke, right, 3, son of Mindy Copeland, all of Sidney. The meal, held Wednesday, Nov. 27, included sweet potato fries, corn and shredded chicken. Place mats used were decorated by the students beforehand.

Kyren Huckleby, center, 4, son of Kiara Smith and Michael Huckleby, wears his napkin for a hat while eating a Thanksgiving dinner for preschool students at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Sitting next to Kyren is Jaxin Matthieu, left, 4, son of Janice Bertsch and Brandon Matthieu, and Corbin Van Dyke, right, 3, son of Mindy Copeland, all of Sidney. The meal, held Wednesday, Nov. 27, included sweet potato fries, corn and shredded chicken. Place mats used were decorated by the students beforehand. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN112919KidsThanks.jpg Kyren Huckleby, center, 4, son of Kiara Smith and Michael Huckleby, wears his napkin for a hat while eating a Thanksgiving dinner for preschool students at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Sitting next to Kyren is Jaxin Matthieu, left, 4, son of Janice Bertsch and Brandon Matthieu, and Corbin Van Dyke, right, 3, son of Mindy Copeland, all of Sidney. The meal, held Wednesday, Nov. 27, included sweet potato fries, corn and shredded chicken. Place mats used were decorated by the students beforehand. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News