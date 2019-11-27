Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:16 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Shelby Lee Brandyberry, 33, at large, was arrested on disorderly conduct and criminal trespass charges.

TUESDAY

-10:57 p.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A white 2008 Buick Lucerne, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen at 434 W. Parkwood St. A police investigation is ongoing.

-7:20 p.m.: theft. Police investigated an alleged assault and the theft of a set of keys in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-6:23 p.m.: contempt. Michael D. Miller II, 29, of Shawnee, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:07 p.m.: theft. A past theft of $2,000 was reported at 44 Meadow Lane.

-3:11 p.m.: probation violation. Tyler Shuster, 27, of Urbana, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-11:03 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of $49.80 was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

Crashes

David Allen Crowe, 51, of Minster, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash at 3:14 p.m.

Crowe was backing out of a parking spot in front of Nationwide Insurance Company on South Ohio Avenue when he struck the right, rear corner of the stopped vehicle in traffic on South Ohio Avenue that was driven by Jamie L. Whited, 44, 2429 Alpine Court.

• Paul M. Keller, 55, of Tipp City, was cited with driving within lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:21 p.m.

Keller was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue in the right lane and when attempting to turn left onto South Street he struck the southbound vehicle on Ohio Avenue that was driven by Sean T. Fair, 16, of Sidney.

Keller told police he did not know Ohio Avenue was a one-way street.

• Andrea Rinaldi, 31, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:20 p.m.

Rinaldi had pulled out onto Highland Avenue from Culvert Street when she was hit by a northbound on Highland Avenue. She told police she did not see the vehicle on Highland Avenue that was driven by Stephanie N. Jones, 28, 624 Sixth Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:16 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a report of a gas leak.

-7:45 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-3:13 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-9:41 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.