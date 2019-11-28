125 Years

November 28, 1894

Due to the disputes surrounding the installation of telephone poles on the north side of the square, a meeting of council was held. The objections were because of the unsightliness of the poles. J.C. Royon was directed to prepare a resolution approving the placement of the poles. However, an effort will be made to limit the number of poles.

———

A number of Sidney people thought they were taking advantage of the free excursion to Dayton to purchase clothing. When they saw the price of the clothes, they discovered they could have saved money by stating here. They will not get caught this way again.

100 Years

November 28, 1919

A number of the seniors helped present a Thanksgiving play at the school. It was directed by Miss Ida Hall. Cast members included Harold Wead, Martin Wells, Grant Shanley, Robert Higgenbotham, Daisey Valentine, Charles Green, Ella Simmons, Martha Wilson, Adeliaide Taylor and Myrtle Whited.

———

The Sexauer Bakery has announced a price increase. The bakery will be increasing the price of bread to ten cents per loaf. The increase is need because of rising costs of sugar, flour, lard, labor and equipment.

———

The Piqua Piggly Wiggly Grocery has purchased Kelley Grocery on the west side of the square and will take over the business December 5.

75 Years

November 28, 1944

Luther Baker was elected master of the New Hope Grange at a meeting held last evening. Also serving will be Dorl Middleton, overseer, Phyllis Hageman, lecturer, Mrs. Cecil Anderson, assistant lecturer, Ralph Brautigam, steward, Cecil Anderson, assistant steward, Mrs. Charles Dorsey, chaplain, Lester Robbins, treasurer and Mrs. A.F. Moon, secretary.

———

Sid Gilman, football coach at the Miami University, will be the speaker at the Sidney High School banquet next Wednesday evening.

———

The Christmas cantata, “The Messiah,” will be presented by the combined choirs of the city under the sponsorship of the Sidney Music Club. The performance will be held in the auditorium of the Sidney Methodist Church

50 Years

November 28, 1969

U.S. Senator William Saxbe will be the principal speaker at the David Henry Day dinner. It is a sponsored activity of the Shelby County Historical Society in recognition of the county’s 150th anniversary. The dinner will honor all the county’s pioneer families. Senator Saxbe has Shelby County ties and is actually a descendant of David Henry. Henry paled a major role in the development of the county. He was the manager who handled the sale of the lots in the newly formed town of Sidney in 1820.

25 Years

November 28, 1994

He is quite an amazing four year old child, Jordan Springer found a $20 bill in the Odd Lot parking lot last week. He talked to his mother, Lynn Springer about his concern for the needy in town. Jordan decided he wanted to spend it on the needy. He is making plans to do just that.

———

It was one wild basketball game. The Sidney High School Yellow Jackets upset heavily favored Dayton Dunbar in the Sidney gym, 105-104. The star of the game was Kris Elsner. He hit 19 of 21 free throw attempts, including the final one with five seconds left on the clock. There were an amazing 58 three point shots attempted.

———

The Hardin Houston high school recently inducted new member into the David Boggs chapter of the National Honor Society. New members included, Julie Carter, Cass Heckler, Kevin Meeker, Becky Jelly, Kristy Pohlhamus and Matt Huelsman.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org