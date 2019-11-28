Plea agreement reached in case

SIDNEY – Local prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with a West Virginia man who is a murder suspect in his home state. He faces up to three years in prison on a weapons charge in Shelby County.

The case was among several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn D. Brookins, 34, of Wheeling, reached the agreement on a charge of possession of a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony, the same day a jury trial was set to begin.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a charge of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fourth-degree felony.

Brookins, who has a 2009 voluntary manslaughter conviction, was accused of forming a shiv style knife in the jail. Originally, incarcerated on Aug. 31, Brookins was allegedly found with the weapon on Sept. 26.

When sentenced, Brookins now faces a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to online court records, during a traffic stop, Sidney Police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. They did discover the marijuana and a 9mm handgun under the front driver’s seat. Police learned Brookins had arrest warrants on charges involving murder, cocaine and a carrying a concealed weapon violation.

Bayle L. Pennycuff, 28, incarcerated, was ordered to serve 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) Marysville Reformatory for Women after her probation was revoked.

She was convicted in 2018 for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, being arrested with Methamphetamine. Court records state her probation offense was a felony drug abuse charge resulting in the community control sanctions to be lifted.

Nathaniel Craft, 24, incarcerated, was ordered to serve 180 days with the ODRC on a charge of failure to notify authorities of a change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to notify officials of his new address on April 25 due to having had a 2014 sex-related conviction.

In a second case, Craft pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, a fourth-degree felony. When sentenced, he faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

A Dayton man had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to appear for three separate cases.

Terence S. Furlow Jr., 25, faces forgery charges, all being fifth-degree felonies.

Based on online court records, an accomplice allegedly wrote a fraudulent letter on Dayton Children’s Hospital letterhead dated Sept. 12. The document stated Furlow had a very sick daughter at the hospital asking for a furlough from court proceedings.

The charge against Furlow is based on him working in concert to create the letter.

In unrelated cases, Furlow faces multiple forgery charges in cashing fraudulent payroll checks at Sidney Foodtown.

The court ordered Furlow’s $5,000 bond be forfeited.

Another man, listed with two addresses, failed to show for his final pretrial hearing.

James E. Burnett, 47, Piqua and 7741 Hughes Road, Houston, is charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. His $2,500 bond was forfeited.

In other cases:

• Ryan K. Yinger, 25, 115 Franklin Ave., was granted treatment in lieu of conviction in a case involving three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. Yinger pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana on three occasions in December and January.

Yinger must successfully complete the rehabilitation program while under supervision of the local probation department.

• Tabitha L. Kirkland-Wallace, 34, 2345 Collins Drive Apt. K, entered a guilty plea to a charge of attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor. When sentenced, she faces a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

State prosecutors will recommend a fine, payment of court costs, suspended jail time and no probation.

On Feb. 25, she forged a signature on a check in the amount of $3,039.75 defrauding the owner.

• Brandon Wilson, 24, Sidney, pleaded guilty to a count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $3,575 fine.

He was arrested July 4 with cocaine.

• Joshua Shields, 31, 5884 State Route 29 E., was placed on five years of community control, fined $200 and assessed court costs, on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He was arrested April 26 in possession of cocaine.

• Chauncey Dunigan, 33, Cincinnati, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $300, assessed court costs and ordered to undergo drug and alcohol counseling.

He was arrested May 29 with marijuana.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

