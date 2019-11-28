Burning Thanksgiving calories

The 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger gets started on Thursday, Nov. 28. The run is hosted by The First Presbyterian Church. Participants ar encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Alpha Community Center Food Bank in Sidney.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7422.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7455.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7485.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7492.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7496.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7497.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7507.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7516.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7521.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7542.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7549.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_DSC_7559.jpg The 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger gets started on Thursday, Nov. 28. The run is hosted by The First Presbyterian Church. Participants ar encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Alpha Community Center Food Bank in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN112919TurkeyTrot.jpg The 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger gets started on Thursday, Nov. 28. The run is hosted by The First Presbyterian Church. Participants ar encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Alpha Community Center Food Bank in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News