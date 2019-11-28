Posted on by

Burning Thanksgiving calories


The 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger gets started on Thursday, Nov. 28. The run is hosted by The First Presbyterian Church. Participants ar encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Alpha Community Center Food Bank in Sidney.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

