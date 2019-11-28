Board of Health prepares for accreditation

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is one step closer to being accredited. The Ohio Board has mandated that all health departments in the state of Ohio be accredited by 2020.

All paperwork was required to be submitted by Nov. 15. The health department met the deadline and now awaits the next step which is a site visit. The visit will consist of three representatives from health departments in various states. This visit will take place sometime next year.

The health department gave away 16 car seats last month.

The board accepted the resignation of Kathy Cavinder, BSN, RN, Public Health Nurse III.

The board approved the employment of Rhonda A. Gump, RN, Public Nurse I.

The board approved the part-time employment of Kacie A. Pape, BSN, RN, Public Health Nurse I.

Alicia Cooper, RN, Public Health Nurse II asked to rescind her letter of resignation in order to change to Intermittent status. The board approved.

The next board meeting will be held Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

