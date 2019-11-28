YWCA to host knitting session for donations

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes and The YWCA Witty Knitters on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at the YWCA Piqua to knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Individuals coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

“This is a wonderful community project to support those affected by cancer. It is especially meaningful to those receiving our items to show that members of the community are helping them through a difficult time. We have donated over 1,500 hats since the inception of this project and are thrilled that we have put smiles on so many faces because of it,” said Hawkes.

Anyone can donate items made at home at any time, and the Witty Knitters meet on the first Thursday of each month and encourage those interested in knitting to join them in their project to knit or crochet hats for cancer patients. The group will not meet in January, but will begin meeting again on Feb. 6, 2020. Donations of yarn are also accepted.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.