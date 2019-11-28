PIQUA — Interested participants are invited to meet with area artist, Dennis Walker, to create their own clear glass snowman complete with a colored glass scarf. The class, which is limited in space, will be on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Walker’s Piqua studio. An overflow class will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

“Each participant will have individualized help in creating this delicate fun snowman,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA Executive Director. “The clear glass snowman, made from molten glass, is approximately 2 ½” tall.

“Walker is a well-known artist and has had displays for Piqua’s Taste of the Arts and other area events. He is amazing in the glass work that he creates and designs. We are so fortunate to be able to offer this class to community members,” she added.

Registration ($30 plus tax for membership) and paid class fees ($30) must be made by Wednesday, Dec. 4, to insure a place in the class according to Baker. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne Street or call 937-773-6626.