TROY—Corey and Jayna Vossler, of Troy, announce the birth of their daughter, Julia Vossler, Nov. 20, 2019, at 12:05 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older sister Elizabeth, 4, and her older brothers Winston, 3, and Theodore, 1.

Her maternal grandparents are Don and Theresa Luebke, of Fort Loramie. Her paternal grandparents are Dennis and Pam Vossler, of St. Marys. Her great-grandparents are Dave and Bonnie Becker, of Minster, Tom and Judy Oldiges, of Minster, and Ken and Susie Hegemann, of St. Marys.

Her mother is the former Jayna Luebke, of Minster.