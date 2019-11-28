Edison State ceramics sale to benefit program

PIQUA – The Ceramics Department at Edison State Community College will sell handmade ceramic pieces, glass gifts and jewelry from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 in the West Hall on Edison State’s Piqua campus.

Students and instructors of Edison State, as well as local artists, have crafted items for sale. Proceeds from the event will help the Ceramics Department to fund equipment and materials for the program.

Art classes at Edison State are offered throughout the year to those interested in working toward a degree or seeking a new hobby.

For more information about the sale, contact Academic Project Specialist Karen Baker by calling 937-778-1502 or emailing kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

To learn more about fine arts courses offered at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs.