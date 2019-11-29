Sidney First UMC continues to serve others

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — Sidney First United Methodist Church has an active congregation both inside and outside the walls of the church. Past Community Foundation Match Day gifts have supported work done to the facility, but this year’s gifts will help with programs to serve others.

“We plan to use this year’s proceeds for Mission Outreach, which includes support of several local efforts assisting those in need and work trip projects to repair homes for low income individuals and families,” said the Rev. David Chivington, pastor of Sidney First United Methodist Church. “We have planned two adult trips and one youth trip in 2020. The adult trips are in Jackson County, Ohio, where we will work on improving the homes of individuals in need. We will also be taking applications after the first of the year for a local home to help. We are still exploring locations for the youth mission trip.”

2018 Match Day gifts were used as part of the church’s ongoing capital improvement project, which has included interior and exterior restoration and improvement work, parking area improvements, and preservation of the church’s treasured stained glass windows. The effort to improve the church building, known as the ‘6:20 Campaign,’ raised funds to ensure the church building is in good shape and functioning for many years.

The 6:20 Campaign derived its name from 1 Timothy 6:20 in the Bible where Paul, nearing the end of his earthly life, told his young student “Guard what is entrusted to your care.”

The Sidney United Methodist Church participates in Match Day, because part of its Foundation is held in an organization fund at the Community Foundation.

To support Sidney First United Methodist Church on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Sidney First noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main Ave, PO Box 376, Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec.3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec.3 only on the Community Foundation site.

Work continues on the Sidney First United Methodist Church façade. 2018 Match Day gifts supported the ‘6:20 Campaign’ to improve the facility. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Sidney-First-UMC-photo.jpg Work continues on the Sidney First United Methodist Church façade. 2018 Match Day gifts supported the ‘6:20 Campaign’ to improve the facility. Courtesy photo