Alpha Center sponsors many programs

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation and received by December 3rd to be eligible for the match. The Foundation office is located at 100 S. Main Ave., Ste 202, Sidney. Gifts by credit card may be made on Dec. 3 only and through the Donate button on the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com.

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County is sponsoring its Match Day event on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Sixteen local charities ask supporters to give a gift in the charity’s name to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to $5,000 per charity. A total of $80,000 in matching money is offered and the goal is to generate at least $160,000 in charitable dollars.

SIDNEY — Alpha Community Center is a busy place. It supports the community in four main ways; daily meals, an emergency pantry, programming for children through adults and rent and utility assistance. When you support Alpha Community Center on Match Day, your gifts will help them provide the basic critical needs to those in our community who struggle with food insecurity, housing, and those living on a fixed or disability income.

“We try to give assistance and relief where we can,” said Jan Geuy, Alpha’s executive director. “Our pantry has served 350 households so far this year and that includes the homes of 42 seniors and 250 kids in our community. Last year’s Match Day gifts supported a range of programming we offered this year.”

Geuy noted that they involved 20 kids in their Summer Program where they had nutrition education, fitness classes and went to summer camp. They also assist during the Christmas season with a Holidays Festival of Trees, a gift giveaway and Christmas Eve gift boxes of food.

One of the programs funded by Match Day, the Getting Ahead program, hit a bump in the road with a lack of participants. Alpha is taking the innovative approach to forming a partnership with another local organization to offer those classes at their site, connecting with individuals who need assistance in managing within their limited incomes.

To support Alpha Community Center of Shelby County on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Alpha Community Center noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at Alpha Community Center, 330 E. Court St, PO Box 300, Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Dec. 3 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money. Credit card gifts may be made on Dec. 3 only on the Community Foundation site.

Alpha Community Center provides food and also teaches how to prepare it. A group of kids visit the center and learn how ingredients can be made into cookies. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_Alpha-Community-Center-Photo.jpg Alpha Community Center provides food and also teaches how to prepare it. A group of kids visit the center and learn how ingredients can be made into cookies. Courtesy photo