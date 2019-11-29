First Red Kettle kickoff a success

SIDNEY – The Salvation Army of Sidney hosted ITS first Red Kettle Kickoff at The Bridge on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Through the lunch, The Salvation Army raised $18,810 to help The Salvation Army continue to meet the needs of Shelby County.

“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoffs happen in countless communities across the US. It is a gathering of the best of the best within a town; in one massive display of love, hope, compassion, and unity. Which is what our Red Kettles symbolize” said Ryan Ray, development director. “I was excited at the thought of bringing the Red Kettle Kickoff to Sidney, not just to raise money for our programs and services, but to share with the community all that we are up to and aspire to accomplish. It really is a celebration of the community fighting for good together!”

The theme for this year’s Red Kettle Kickoff Luncheon was “Love has an Army.” The theme was portrayed as Dr. Thad Hicks, EDS Liaison for The Salvation Army’s SWONEKY Division, shared his personal experiences serving with The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services around the world. He brought his presentation back home when he talked about the impact The Salvation Army had, and still has, on the Dayton tornados. Hicks reminded everyone that love is the driving force behind everything The Salvation Army does, locally and internationally.

Lt. Katie Mayes and Capt. Samantha Lockard shared a beautiful segment called “Behind the Shield”. They not only shared what The Salvation Army is doing in Shelby County, but more importantly why they are doing it. This segment also featured personal testimonies from Leslie Lolley and Sharon Ross about the lasting impact The Salvation Army has on their lives.

“I would like to thank all those who supported this year’s Red Kettle Kickoff Luncheon” said Lockard “We could not have had such a successful event without the generous businesses and individuals who sponsored tables, the business and organizations that donated material items, and the generous staff at The Bridge.”

A special thank you to Everyday Technologies Inc. who won the 2019 Gold Kettle Award.

“Each table participated in some friendly competition as they tried to raise the most money in their table’s Red Kettle” said Mayes. “The table that raise the most money was awarded the Gold Kettle Award.”

The Salvation Army, serving Shelby County, is making the Red Kettle Kickoff Luncheon an annual event. Mark your calendar, next year’s Red Kettle Kickoff Luncheon will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.