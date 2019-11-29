Forecast: NK Schools may face financial deficit

NEW KNOXVILLE – At the New Knoxville Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, Nov. 25, it was reported that the five-year financial forecast showed a potential deficit in the future.

Financial Officer Amy Reineke reported to the board while the five-year forecast shows a surplus of $160,000 in 2019, it also shows a potential shortfall of approximately $450,00 for fiscal year 2024.

The board agreed to monitor the situation after Reineke pointed that past fiscally responsible actions had resulted in the school district having increased their budget surplus from $2.7 million in 2014 to $3.9 million in 2019, and that the last five-year forecasts have all turned out more positive than first predicted.

Kim Waterman, superintendent and Grades K to 3 principal, reported COSI day for students was a success.

She also said the newly-formed Esports program is taking shape. An area in the media center is currently undergoing transformation to accommodate the Esports team activities. She said at this point, advisor Cory Canan and students have been busy building the computers that have been purchased for Esports.

Grades 7 to 12 Principal Jenny Fledderjohan said their Lego League team had placed fourth in the regional competition over the weekend and will go to district competition in Sylvania in January.

She also reported that students of the first nine weeks are: Seventh grade, Laney Meyer; Eighth grade, Keianna Wellman; Art, Carley Fledderjohann; Business, Carson Bierlein; English, Eli Steinke; Health, Joelle DeLisle; Industrial Arts, Brandon Smith; Math, Erica Weadock; Music, Nick Tinnerman; Science, Megan Jurosic; Social Studies, Nick Stroh; Spanish, Lola Thompson.

Fledderjohann also said congratulations went to Nathan Quigley, who became part of the District Three Honors Jazz Band. She added the band and choir will hold the annual Holiday Concert on Monday, Dec. 9.

Fledderjohann also reported numbers of students participating in activities. She said 17 were in junior high boys basketball, nine in boys high school basketball, 22 in Pep Band, five in junior high cheerleading, 13 in junior high girls basketball, 13 in high school girls basketball, and six in high school cheerleading.

She also said grades 7 to 12 have been taking part in teacher mentoring, with a teacher/mentor meeting with a student every three weeks and on designated Fridays for reading activities. She said the mentoring time is another way to reach students with social-emotional learning standards.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

