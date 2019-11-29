Christmas dinner set for Dec. 14

SIDNEY — The Community Christmas Dinner Committee invites all residents from Shelby County to come share in the holiday occasion on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals will also be delivered to homebound adults who call in their reservation to Day Break Adult Day Services, at 937-492-8074. Reservations for home delivered meals must be made no later than noon Thursday, Dec. 12. Organizers ask that the person who is to receive the meal, or their caregiver, be the one calling to make the request. Please feel free to leave a message with your name, phone number and reservation.

This will mark the 38th Annual Community Christmas dinner in the Shelby County community. The event will once again be held at the Emergency Management Association at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

As in years past, The Spot will prepare a traditional meal, including turkey, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dressing, rolls, pies and cookies. Volunteers from Temperance Lodge 73 Free and Accepted Masons; the Masonic Lodge of Sidney, will make plenty of mashed potatoes.

As diners enjoy their meal, Anna Local Schools’ Jazz Band will play Christmas music. Santa will also be onsite to listen to children’s wish lists, and hand out treats. Santa’s corner will again be sponsored by Alvetro Orthodontics and decorated by community volunteers.

All patrons should enter the main gate of the fairgrounds located on Highland Avenue. Patrons can then park anywhere within the fairgrounds, keeping in mind that the meal is inside the EMA building. United Way signs will lead diners to the dinner.

The Christmas Dinner Committee would like to thank the many generous donors, and the dedicated volunteers who give of their time each year. The Shelby County United Way continues to underwrite the event.