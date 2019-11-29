Village connection

OSGOOD The next recycling drive will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Items taken are paper,slick paper and cardboard. These items either in paper bags, tied up or in cardboard boxes. In case of cancellation they will be aired on WCSM or their website. You call always call Jude at 419-582-2554 for any questions or concerns.

• Please note nobody are taking plastic caps in Osgood and do not drop them off at the post office.

• Casserole Pans for St. Vincent de Paul are located in the entrances of St. Nickolas church. If you can take one or more pans and make some casserole for the homeless. There are a few recipes included. Please return them on Dec. 11.

• You can donate a poinsettia for a deceased love one or in your family name.Please place a $10 donation per flower and include you wish to be remember. Either drop in the collection basket or send it to the Pastoral Office.