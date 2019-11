The Shelby County Engineer’s Office, along with Complete General Construction, has closed out the 2019 construction season with the Fair Road project over CSX Railroad re-opening. The project will be completed in the spring.

The Shelby County Engineer’s Office, along with Complete General Construction, has closed out the 2019 construction season with the Fair Road project over CSX Railroad re-opening. The project will be completed in the spring. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_FairRoad.jpg The Shelby County Engineer’s Office, along with Complete General Construction, has closed out the 2019 construction season with the Fair Road project over CSX Railroad re-opening. The project will be completed in the spring. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News