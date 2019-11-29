SDN accepting ‘Dear Santa’ letters

Ho! Ho! Ho!

It’s time for children to send their letters to Santa. The Sidney Daily News is helping to make sure every single letter is delivered with love and care.

“The staff at the Sidney Daily News loves to help me out,” Santa said. “They will insure that none of your wishes gets lost in the mail.”

Children may send their letters by email to ShelbyCountySanta@gmail.com or drop them off at the SDN office, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, at the Sidney Post Office or Ron & Nita’s in downtown Sidney.

“I will answer all your letters and emails personally, but only if I get them by Dec. 14, because after that the elves and I will be busy getting ready for Christmas,” Santa said.

All letters will be published in the Dec. 24 edition of the Sidney Daily News.