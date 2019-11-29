Monnin pubishes second book

BOTKINS — Julia Monnin – an author, speaker, and spiritual companion in Shelby County – recently released her second book, “The World is Noisy – God Whispers: The Daily Devotional.”

“The World Is Noisy – God Whispers: The Daily Devotional” is a collection of 366 thoughts, ideas, and inspirations jotted down by Monnin between the years 2012-2018. As with her first book, “The World Is Noisy – God Whispers: Volume I,” Monnin — following a prompting of the whispering voice of God at work in her own life — chose to turn these thoughts into a daily evotional only after writing them down for her own private use first.

In addition to the simple ideas, observations, and words of encouragement aiding the reader in their own life of prayer, this book also serves as a journal of its own with space to write daily. It proves to be a powerful resource to help the reader (no matter their age) to prayerfully “tune in” to the inspirations calling out to the depths of their own souls in “the still small voice” of God (cf. 1 Kings 19:11-13).

Monnin’s books are available on Amazon. Readers can also purchase books directly from the author at any of her public speaking events. For a full list of Monnin’s upcoming events and to learn more about the author, visit www.theworldisnoisy.com.