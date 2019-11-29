CBC offering BOGO vouchers to Nutcracker

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is partnering with the Dayton Ballet and the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to celebrate Giving Tuesday and the season of giving.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC Donor Center, 349 S. Main St., Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 6 will receive a Buy-One-Get-One ticket voucher to the Dayton Ballet Nutcracker. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The holiday season is a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply and CBC wants to thank those who take time to donate. The ticket voucher is good for any Nutcracker performance, Dec. 13, 14, and 15 and Dec. 20, 21, 22, and 23 at the Schuster Center. Donors must purchase one ticket to receive a free ticket. Vouchers are as supplies last. Tickets are courtesy of the Dayton Performance Arts Alliance.