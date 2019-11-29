Area blood drives announced for December

SIDNEY—Shelby County will help boost the holiday season blood supply by offering several community, school, and company blood drives during the month of December. Everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through Jan. 4 will receive the knit Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The holiday season is a challenging time of year for maintaining the blood supply at area hospitals. If you must miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you can.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Area blood drives include:

• Dec. 2, Russia High School, Russia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., school only

• Dec. 4, Senior Center of Sidney, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community blood drive

• Dec. 10, Houston Community Center, Houston, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., community blood drive

• Dec. 11, Jackson Center High School, Jackson Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., community & school blood drive

• Dec. 12, Sidney Apostolic Temple, Sidney, 3 to 7 p.m., community blood drive

• Dec. 17, Sacred Heart Church PAC, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., community blood drive

• Dec. 19, Advanced Composites, 1 to 5 p.m., employee blood drive only

• Dec. 20, Peerless Food Equipment, 8 a.m. to noon, employee & community blood drive

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize the following “Donors for Life”:

• 170 donations: Juanita Ventura, Piqua

• 150 donations: Larry Motsinger, Sidney

• 130 donations: Daniel Ernst, Sidney

• 120 donations: Pamela Wilkin, Pemberton

• 100 donations: Jim Van Luven

• 90 donations: Kent Buehler, Botkins; Nick Sanders, Lima

• 80 donations: Sara Kreitzer, Sidney

• 70 donations: Betty Buening, Sidney; Kristi Schwarzman, Sidney; Sondra Dunham, Sidney

• 60 donations: Brian Wagner, Sidney

• 50 donations: Carole Carruthers, Maplewood

• 40 donations: Ken Gehret

• 10 donations: Chris Huelskamp, Sidney

• 5 donations: Heidi Knight, Covington