Sidney announces beer naming contest

SINDEY — “Why reinvent the wheel?” The consensus of the committee planning Sidney’s Bicentennial is that they will move forward with a beer naming contest for the beer that will be brewed for Sidney’s Bicentennial celebration.

The Sidney Bicentennial Beer Subcommittee, chaired by Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, has been working with Nick Moeller on brewing a beer that will be available in 2020, the year that the city of Sidney will be celebrating her bicentennial. Moeller operates Moeller Brew Barn with locations in Maria Stein and Troy.

The brewery was responsible for creating Shelby 2019 Limited, a pilsner that achieved wide acceptance throughout the area. In addition, Moeller produces a number of craft beers that are available locally. Those beers include Dirt Track Kolsch, Frogtown IPA, Moweizen, Wally Post Red, Hoppy Heff, Hazy Mae Ekuanot, Marzen Oktoberfest, Honeywagon IPA, Blackberry Prairie Wheat, Baked Oatmeal Stout, Dunkel Weizen and Sawcreek Pale.

“Nick is again excited to work with us on this project,” Bornhorst reported. “The now defunct Wagner Brewery produced two beers. One was marketed as Golden Pilsner Lager and the other as Pale American Export.

“When Bicentennial Co-Chairs Mike Barhorst and Bob Guillozet met with Nick a couple of months ago and discussed the options for the proposed beer, the ‘export’ terminology caught Moeller’s attention,” Bornhorst said.

“Just as ‘pilsners’ originated in Plzeň, a city located in the Czech Republic, ‘exports’ originated in Dortmund, Germany,” Moeller said. “Exports were the indigenous pale lagerbiers produced in Dortmund. They tend to use a bit more German noble hops to help balance the bigger maltiness and higher alcohol content than the Pilsen lagers.”

“Wagner Beer was brewed in Shelby County off and on for eight decades,” Bicentennial Committee Member Rich Wallace reminded committee members. “The brewery survived the 1913 flood, Prohibition and a disastrous fire before bankruptcy eventually closed the business for good.”

A printable contest entry form is available on the home page of the Sidney Visitors Bureau website at www.VisitSidneyShelby.com. Those wishing to submit entries should place one proposed name on an official entry form along with their name, address and contact information and mail their submission to City Clerk Kari Egbert, Sidney City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365.

Individuals wishing to submit online entries may do so using the form on the city of Sidney’s website. The form can be accessed at: http://www.sidneyoh.com/FormCenter/Bicentennial-10/Bicentennial-Beer-Naming-Contest-59.

Submissions can only be accepted from those 21 years of age or older. The entry selected will receive the first case of beer brewed and a check in the amount of $250.

All entries must be received by Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 5 p.m. That will provide time for the selection of the winning entry, notification of the winner, design of the label for the cans, and the packaging of the beer for sale. It is anticipated that the beer will be available locally at the same outlets that handled Shelby 1819 Limited.

“The sale of the beer will coincide with Sidney’s bicentennial celebration,” Bornhorst said, “and, who knows, if the beer is a big seller, they might just continue to brew the beer under another name.”

Bornhorst reported that the special brew would be sold at the various events in Sidney and throughout the area during the bicentennial.

“We are again excited about the opportunity to work with Nick and the staff of Moeller Brew Barn on this project,” Mike Barhorst said. “If the beer brewed for Shelby County’s Bicentennial is any indication, I anticipate a large number of contest entries and suspect that the selection of the official name will be difficult.”