Jackson Center Board of Education discusses $2,500 safety grant

JACKSON CENTER – Superintendent Bill Reichert discussed the potential uses for a $2,500 safety grant received from the Attorney General’s Office during the Jackson Center Local Board of Education meeting on Nov. 18.

Reichert also discussed a study being conducted by the village on maximizing its personnel relative to scheduled shifts.

It was reported during the Board of Education meeting that meetings are continuing within the Health Insurance Consortium to understand current trends and propose solutions. Also, small overpayments ranging from $0.15 to $6.50 were made into the cafeteria system and are being credited back to students, which will be summarized in the December newsletter.

Research has been completed leading toward the signing of contracts with Pepsi for vending and concessions and NKTelco for its services. The school will look at vendors and pricing for the competition track through the Educational Purchasing Council.

Alternatives for additional services for students, offered by the Family Resource Center, are being looked at to supplement what is provided in house. One focus of these supplemental services would be additional, early intervention at the elementary level.

Also discussed was the role of social media and the effects of marketing on the attraction and retention of students, especially those living in the district. This discussion will be ongoing.

An update was provided on the work being done on the 2020-21 school calendar. An advisory committee is working on several options and a proposal is expected soon.

The Board of Education entered executive session to discuss the employment of public employees. After 20 minutes of discussion, the board approved a supplemental contract for Steve Hoover as high school and junior high track coach.

The board also approved pupil activity contracts pending completion of all requirements for Kylan Booser as assistant track coach, Luke Doseck as freshman boys basketball coach and Garrett Serr as assistant varsity boys basketball coach.

The Jackson Center Local Board of Education’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 16.