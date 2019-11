Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to swear-in newly elected City Council members. After members are sworn-in, they will retreat into an executive session to elect the mayor and vice mayor of Sidney. After members emerge from the session, the mayor and and vice mayor will also be sworn-in.