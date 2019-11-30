Edison State PTA students earn 100 percent pass rate

PIQUA – Edison State Community College announced a 100 percent pass rate among the Spring 2019 physical therapy assistant graduates on the National Physical Therapy Exam.

This achievement marks the second consecutive year that graduates of the PTA program at Edison State have secured a 100 percent pass rate on the NPTE.

Developed by the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy, the NPTE is utilized nationally to determine licensure as a physical therapist assistant, to ensure public protection and to measure the competencies needed to perform safely and effectively.

“This class formed study groups early on in our program to assist them through the rigors of study,” Erynn Hanford, assistant professor of the PTA program, said. “They came in early and stayed late after class and even came in on weekends to practice skills.

“In preparation for the exam, they attended a national prep course hosted by Edison State. Following graduation, they also attended study sessions provided by the faculty who are very invested in their success.”

Historically, all of the Edison State PTA alumni who have passed the NPTE have secured employment within six months, giving Edison State a 100 percent employment rate. Graduates who have entered the workforce are providing physical therapy services under the direction of a supervising physical therapist in a variety of settings.

“Edison State faculty feel about their students the way they feel about the patients they serve; we are their cheerleaders,” Hanford said. “We can’t do the job for them, but if they are willing to put in the work, we will support their endeavors to the greatest extent possible.

“Their hard work has paid off, and we can’t be prouder of them for their perseverance in the face of personal struggles and academic challenges. They achieved their goals, and we are excited for each of them as they pursue their future.”

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the job outlook for physical therapy assistants is expected to grow by 39.1 percent by the year 2024. The statewide median pay for physical therapist assistants is $59,115 or $28.42 hourly.

Students of the PTA program are prepared to work under the direction and supervision of a physical therapist. Physical therapist assistants work as a team to provide rehabilitative activities to various populations, including athletes, amputees, the disabled and those recovering from an illness or injury. Physical therapy improves daily independence and quality of life by maximizing balance, strength, alignment, coordination, flexibility and overall mobility.

The PTA program resides at Edison State’s newest campus, located at 859 W. Market St. in Troy. The campus was established to meet the needs of the growing health care industry and is positioned to be the center of health care education and training in the Upper Miami Valley. PTA faculty worked closely with contractors to establish two new laboratories that provide optimal hands-on learning experiences for students.

The Physical Therapy Assistant A.A.S. degree program at Edison State Community College is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

Applications for Edison State’s PTA program are being accepted through Jan. 31 to begin the program in the fall 2020 semester. For more information, or to apply, email ptaprogram@edisonohio.edu or call Melissa Walters, health sciences academic project specialist, at 937-778-7936.