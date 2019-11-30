Russia Board of Education hosts November meeting

RUSSIA – The Russia Local School Board of Education met in regular session on Nov. 20.

The Russia Local School Board of Education Audit Committee met with Josh Francis and Doug Hoying present. The board reviewed the status of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles reporting for fiscal year 2019. The state audit for financial year 2019 and financial year 2020 is due to begin at the end of this fiscal year. The prior two-year audit was very late in beginning, therefore, it is unknown at this time as to when the audit will actually begin.

During the financial reports, the board approved the bills, including then and now certifications, as submitted. It also reviewed the financial summary report, the updated spending plan and the three year spending plan comparison. A monthly financial report also was reviewed.

In old business, Superintendent Steve Rose discussed the annual staff Christmas luncheon, which is scheduled for Dec. 12.

In new business, a motion passed to employ Jayme Baugher as junior high cheer adviser at an annual salary of $1,055 for the 2019-20 school year.

A motion passed to approve the Neola policies as were submitted at the October Board of Education meeting.

A motion passed to approve overnight field trips for eighth graders to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20-24, 2020, and fifth graders to the Soap Box Derby in Akron on May 15-16, 2020.

A motion passed to approve a five-year contract with Upper Valley Medical Center for athletic training services with the acceptance of a $25,000 donation.

Rose led a discussion regarding the upcoming playground project bidding for the floor surface.

A motion passed to approve a revised contract in the amount of $99,051 with Snider Recreation through the State of Ohio Procurement Program for the purchase of new playground equipment to be installed in the summer of 2020.

A motion passed to advertise for public bid for poured in place flooring for the upcoming playground project.

A motion passed to accept an anonymous donation to the Principal’s Fund.

During the Principal’s Report, Principal Marcus Bixler reported on parent-teacher conferences as well as gave a review of the first quarter. Conferences were well attended as usual, he said. Bixler also reported on the Veteran’s Day assembly and gave the board an update on the many student and staff collaboration activities and community engagement activities that have been in progress.

The Board of Education’s Dec. 18 meeting will start at 8 p.m.