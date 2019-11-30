Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys elects 2020 officers, trustees

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys, during its annual meeting on Nov. 21 in Cleveland, elected new officers and trustees for 2020.

New officers include President Jamey T. Pregon, American Family Insurance, Columbus; Vice President Natalie M. E. Wais, Young & Alexander Co., L.P.A., Cincinnati; Treasurer Benjamin C. Sassé, Tucker Ellis LLP, Cleveland; Secretary David W. Orlandini, Collins, Roche, Utley & Garner, LLC, Dublin; and Immediate Past President James N. Kline, Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp, Co., L.P.A., Cleveland.

Trustees elected include Alexander M. Andrews, Ulmer Berne LLP, Columbus; Susan M. Audey, Tucker Ellis LLP, Cleveland; Patrick S. Corrigan, staff counsel for the Cincinnati Insurance Company, Cleveland; Thomas F. Glassman, Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co.

LPA, Cincinnati; Melanie Irvin, Branch, Columbus; Mark F. McCarthy, Tucker Ellis LLP, Cleveland; Paul W. McCartney, Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. LPA, Cincinnati; Jill K. Mercer, Nationwide Insurance, Columbus; Michael M. Neltner, staff counsel for the Cincinnati Insurance Company, Cincinnati; David J. Oberly, Blank Rome, LLP, Cincinnati; Daniel A. Richards, Weston Hurd LLP, Cleveland; and Elizabeth T. Smith, Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease, Columbus.

The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys is an organization of attorneys, corporate executives and managers who devote a substantial portion of their time to the defense of civil lawsuits and the management of claims against individuals, corporations and governmental entities. The mission of OACTA is to promote fairness, excellence and integrity in the civil justice system by providing resources and education to attorneys and others dedicated to the defense of civil actions.