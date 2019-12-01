Rollover sends one to hospital

Anna firefighters remove a person from their car after a rollover accident on the 10000 block of 25a south of Anna shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. The person was taken away by ambulance. A large branch appeared to have been broken off a tree during the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News