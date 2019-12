Maureen McGovern performs a Christmas concert at Sidney High School to a packed auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 1. McGovern was brought to Sidney by the Gateway Arts Council with help from donors.

Maureen McGovern performs a Christmas concert at Sidney High School to a packed auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 1. McGovern was brought to Sidney by the Gateway Arts Council with help from donors. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN120319McGovern.jpg Maureen McGovern performs a Christmas concert at Sidney High School to a packed auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 1. McGovern was brought to Sidney by the Gateway Arts Council with help from donors. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News