Findlay judge files for 3rd District Court of Appeals

LIMA — Findlay Municipal Court Judge Mark C. Miller filed petitions Monday, Nov. 25, to run for the 3rd District Court of Appeals judgeship being vacated in 2021 by retiring Judge Vernon Preston.

Miller’s previous experience includes 10 years working as the Hancock County prosecutor before his 2016 appointment as judge in Findlay Municipal Court. As a county prosecutor, Miller was appointed to serve on the Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Committee and chaired the Community Awareness Committee of Hancock County Opiate Task Force.

According to the press release announcing his campaign for the 3rd District Court of Appeals seat, Miller has also worked for the 3rd District during his earlier career “where he grew to understand and appreciate the role the court plays in the state’s judicial system.”

Miller earned his law degree from Ohio Northern University School of Law, and he has been a attorney for the last 28 years.

Due to procedural guidelines set by the national GOP, the primary election for the open seat will be held on March 17, 2020, or St. Patrick’s Day

The 3rd District Court of Appeals covers 17 counties throughout the majority of northwest Ohio and is responsible for handling the appeals of the many municipal and county court systems located throughout the district.

Counties within the district include Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert and Wyandot counties.

Since announcing his intention to for the 3rd District open seat, Miller has received an endorsement from the Hancock County Republican Party.