SAAT to host memorial, celebration

SIDNEY — The Sidney Addiction Assistance Team (SAAT), comprised of Officer Mike McRill, Becky Drinnen, Cassie Davis and Kim Moreth, will host an event to remember those who have lost their battle with addiction and to celebrate those who are in recovery on Dec. 19.

Moreth and Davis are substance use counselors/case workers at Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio out of the Sidney office (formerly Shelby County Counseling.) Drinnen is a civilian evidence coordinator at SPD (Sidney Police Department) and volunteers her time with SAAT.

“(The SAAT team) and I came up with the idea after we lost several community members to addiction over the summer. These were individuals with whom we had met and supported as they struggled to battle the disease of addiction. We attended the local funerals but in at least one case there was no service as the family lived in another state. We feel the loss of each person because the team believes each human being is of value, the addiction steals this belief from them. To that end, we want to remember those we have lost as well as celebrate the lives of those in recovery,” said McRill.

The event will consist of a meal and a video honoring those who have died and those in recovery. In addition to the service, a free NARCAN training will be available for 30 people.

“We would like to create a video to be used as part of the event with photographs of individuals we have lost to addiction but also feature people in recovery,so two parts in the video. We will need photos sent to my email mmcrill@sidneyoh.com or they can be sent through private message on Facebook to The Connection Point Church of God page. Please leave the name of the persons to be remembered, if a death, a brief description of them, and contact information for follow up,” said McRill.

To celebrate a person in recovery, send the photos via the same methods. Group photos from NA (Narcotics Anonymous), FOA (Families of Addicts), and CR (Celebrate Recovery) would be appreciated, too.

RSVP for the dinner by contacting McRill at 937-498-8781 or mmcrill@sidneyoh.com before Dec 12, one week before the event. RSVP for the NARCAN training in the same manner.

“For those who have lost a family member or friend due to addiction, we hope to provide comfort and support in their loss. For those in recovery, we want to celebrate their achievement, whether it is one day or a thousand days. For those who are still struggling, we want to provide an opportunity to come meet others who have “walked the path” and offer them a meal and opportunity to connect with someone who may be able to help them leave the path of addiction and start on the road to recovery,” said McRill.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 19, 6 to 8 p.m. at Connection Point First Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Attendees are asked to RSVP for the meal and for the free NARCAN training.

The funding for this event is provided by an anonymous donor.

A remembrance and recovery service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_McRill-picture.jpg A remembrance and recovery service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Courtesy photo

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.