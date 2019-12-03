125 years

Tuesday, December 3, 1894

Al Wurstner, of Wurstner’s bottling works, experienced a runaway last night while returning home from his trip. His horse bolted when two young fellows, driving at a rapid clip, let out hideous yells near the Bustetter and Weingartner slaughterhouse, northeast of town. The bottling wagon was upset and a large number of bottles broken. Breaking loose, the horses were not stopped until they reached Sidney.

100 years ago

Tuesday, December 3, 1919

Messrs. Leo Louis and Henry Wallbrunn of the Piqua Piggly Wiggly company have taken possession of the grocery of Leo Kelley and will conduct a sale of all supplies on hand. As soon as the stock is disposed of, fixtures for the Piggly Wiggly system will be installed. It is hoped the self-serve store will be in operation by the first of the year.

75 years ago

Tuesday, December 3, 1944

Dick Flanagan, voted the most valuable freshman player on the championship Ohio State football team, has received an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine football game in San Francisco on New Year’s Day. Other members of the Ohio State team invited include: Jack Dugger, Ollie Cline, and captain-elect Bill Hackett.

———

Mrs. C. Wilkinson has been elected president of the Women’s Society of the First Methodist Church. Other officers are: Mrs. R.E. Scully, first vice president; Mrs. Fred C. Dull, second vice president; Mrs. R.J. White, recording secretary; Mrs. Charles A. Hall, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. William Moreland, treasurer.

50 years ago

Tuesday, December 3, 1969

FORT LORAMIE – Sitting Bull would have been proud of Fort Loramie Saturday night. The Redskins massacred their fifth straight victim, Mississinawa, 110-64, setting three new school records in the process. Fort Loramie now has a new scoring record of 110, a new field goal mark of 47, and a new single-quarter scoring high of 36.

———

WAPAKONETA – Auglaize County commissioners have approved the annexation of two tracts of land, one by the village of Minster and one by the city of Wapakoneta. Wapakoneta will annex the 15 acres of land east of the city near Interstate 75. This is the site for the $1 million Neil Armstrong Museum to be built by the Ohio State Historical Society with funds obtained from public subscription and from the state of Ohio.

———

Three new members, named to the board of directors of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce during the recent balloting, were announced today by Therman Chiles, president of the chamber. Assuming positions as board members Jan. 1, will be Frederick C. Kirk, Industrial division; Richard J. Frantz, General division and Richard Fogt, Commercial division.

25 years ago

Tuesday, December 3, 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) – Way back when, a stamp cost 3 cents. That’s how much the price is going up next year – and critics say yet another increase is probably only a year or two away. The independent Postal Rate Commission on Wednesday endorsed the increase from 29 cents to 32 cents for a stamp for a first-class letter.

———

Sketch: A dove of peace symbolizes the holiday season in this drawing by Valerie Sprague, a sophomore at Fort Loramie High School. There are now 22 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

