Sidney’s mayor, vice mayor reappointed

SIDNEY — Mayor Mike Barhorst and Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan were reappointed by council as Sidney’s mayor and vice mayor during a special Sidney City Council meeting on Monday.

Also during the meeting, City Council members Barhorst, Jennifer L. VanMatre and newly elected Council member Steve Klinger, who all were elected in November, were sworn-in by Sidney’s City Clerk Kari Egbert.

All three members will serve as at-large representatives for the next four years.

VanMatre was appointed to Council in June by City Council after at-large Councilman Joe Ratermann resigned in May. Former at-large Council member Janet Born did not seek re-election in November.

Immediately following council members’ swearing-in ceremony, Council retreated into an executive session for the appointment of a public official. When they emerged from the session, two resolutions were adopted appointing the mayor and vice mayor, followed by the swearing-in of each.

The mayor and the vice mayor are appointed by Council every two years.

At-large Council member Jenny VanMatre was sworn-in with her husband by her side by City Clerk Kari Egbert during a special Sidney City Council meeting Monday. VanMatre was elected to Council in November. She was appointed to Council in June by City Council after at-large Councilman Joe Ratermann resigned in May. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_Jenny.jpg At-large Council member Jenny VanMatre was sworn-in with her husband by her side by City Clerk Kari Egbert during a special Sidney City Council meeting Monday. VanMatre was elected to Council in November. She was appointed to Council in June by City Council after at-large Councilman Joe Ratermann resigned in May. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News At-large Council member Steven Klinger was sworn-in with his wife at his side by City Clerk Kari Egbert, after being elected to Council in November, during a special Sidney City Council meeting Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_Steven.jpg At-large Council member Steven Klinger was sworn-in with his wife at his side by City Clerk Kari Egbert, after being elected to Council in November, during a special Sidney City Council meeting Monday. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan was sworn-in by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being reappointed as the city’s vice mayor during a special Sidney City Council meeting Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_Milligan.jpg Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan was sworn-in by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being reappointed as the city’s vice mayor during a special Sidney City Council meeting Monday. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News Mayor Mike Barhorst was sworn-in, with his wife at his side, by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being reappointed the mayor of Sidney during a special Sidney City Council meeting Monday. He also was sworn-in as an at-large Council member Monday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_Mayor.jpg Mayor Mike Barhorst was sworn-in, with his wife at his side, by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being reappointed the mayor of Sidney during a special Sidney City Council meeting Monday. He also was sworn-in as an at-large Council member Monday. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

