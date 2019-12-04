Match Day successful for local charities

SIDNEY – The Community Foundation of Shelby County’s Match Day appears to have been successful for the 16 participating charities and those who benefit from their services.

While final totals have not been calculated, most charities exceeded or were very close to the $5,000 needed to receive the full match from Community Foundation resources. Gifts were being accepted until midnight and will be processed over the next few days.

“Thank you to everyone who donated to benefit a favorite charity. This is the third year for Match Day, and the generosity and enthusiasm gets bigger every year,” Executive Director Marian Spicer said. “We appreciate the work each of the charities did to inspire their supporters.

“A special thank you to Dave Ross who is the major contributor of matching money and to two anonymous donors who brought the totals up so each charity was offered a $5,000 match. Match Day 2019 would not have occurred without their support.”

Final award amounts will be announced at a celebration at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Amos Memorial Public Library Community Room. All are invited to attend.

Match Day was held Tuesday, known in the United States as Giving Tuesday. The event celebrated the 67th anniversary of the Community Foundation of Shelby County by giving 16 charities a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $5,000.

Participating organizations needed to have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the foundation that exceeded the foundation’s minimum fund size. Gifts received were not placed into an organization’s fund but instead are being disbursed to the organization and will be put to work in the community.

Match Day gifts are still being accepted, even though they are no longer eligible for any available matching dollars. All gifts earmarked for Match Day will be forwarded to the intended charities.

Participating organizations were Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Historic Sidney Theatre, Operation Rebirth, S&H Products, Samaritan Works, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County Libraries Foundation, Shelby County United Way, Sidney Alive, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

“Even though Match Day has ended, the giving season has not,” Jessica Fortkamp, donor relations director at the Community Foundation, said. “We encourage anyone who wants to give or whose favorite charities were not part of Match Day to make a gift to those charities soon. Many great organizations serve Shelby County and need support to continue their programs.”

The local foundation was established Nov. 17, 1952, and has grown to nearly $34 million in assets. It administers more than 190 charitable funds, including scholarship, donor advised, designated, organization and community granting funds.