125 years

Wednesday, December 4, 1894

The Veno Wonder Workers, who for the past two weeks have been giving lectures and curing cripples in the Sidney opera house, will close their stay in Sidney on Wednesday evening. The Veno lectures have been attended by large crowds and much good in the way of relieving suffering humanity of pain and curing disease. (adv’t.)

———

Today is the last day for the receiving of bids for the children’s home building; as a result, a large number of contractors are in Sidney today.

100 years ago

Wednesday, December 4, 1919

A concurrent resolution was introduced in Congress today, calling for the immediate severance of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico.

———

Sale of the Miami and Erie Canal in its entirety and at its appraised value, rather than the conversion of the course into a barge waterway will be urged upon the state by a special commission of experts now engaged in a survey. The barge canal is not feasible when considered on a basis of gold dollars and cents, the commission reports.

75 years ago

Wednesday, December 4, 1944

Leonard C. Zumberger becomes the 2,665th name to be placed on the Shelby County Roll of Honor, according to William A. Trimpe, secretary of the county defense council. Trimpe said additional panels will be added after the first of the year.

50 years ago

Wednesday, December 4, 1969

City Council unanimously named First Ward Councilman Donovan Hill as Sidney’s new mayor for the next two years at a meeting Monday night. Councilman-at-large Tony Antonoplos, who was elected vice mayor, made the motion naming Hill as mayor. Council, in the traditional display of harmony, unanimously approved both applicants. Two new councilmen taking the oath were Richard Wiford, at-large, and Third Ward Councilman Kenneth Hottle. Continuing councilmen are Jerry Kauffman, at-large, Paul Koerner, Second Ward, and Raphael Echemann, Fourth Ward.

25 years ago

Wednesday, December 4, 1994

JACKSON CENTER – His latest acquisition fits right in with the niche that Rodney Miller has found in owning/operating theaters. There was another reason, however, for his purchase Monday of Holland Cinemas in downtown Bellefontaine. The acquisition adds the fourth theater to the group owned and operated by Rodney and Becky Miller of Jackson Center, along with the Elder in Jackson Center and theaters in Ada and Kenton.

———

Ivan Metz and Larry Wise, both of the Jackson Center area, inspect a piebald deer, which Metz shot Tuesday while the pair hunted in Jackson Township. Metz, who at age 77 still enjoys hunting, said the partially albino doe “really stood out” in the woods.

———

Sketch: Santa rides through the sky, pulled by what appears to be a Holstein cow, in this drawing by Nick DE Mange of Russia, a seventh grader at Fort Loramie Elementary School. There are now 21 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

