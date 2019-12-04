I’m coming!

Robert McDevitt, of Sidney, walks his dogs, left to right, Baby, Honey and Muffin along Plum Ridge Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Muffin being a much older dog with shorter legs gets a leash that can extend so she can lag behind the much faster dogs. Baby is a teacup maltipoo. Honey and Muffin are Australian shepherds.

Robert McDevitt, of Sidney, walks his dogs, left to right, Baby, Honey and Muffin along Plum Ridge Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Muffin being a much older dog with shorter legs gets a leash that can extend so she can lag behind the much faster dogs. Baby is a teacup maltipoo. Honey and Muffin are Australian shepherds. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN120519DogWalk.jpg Robert McDevitt, of Sidney, walks his dogs, left to right, Baby, Honey and Muffin along Plum Ridge Trail on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Muffin being a much older dog with shorter legs gets a leash that can extend so she can lag behind the much faster dogs. Baby is a teacup maltipoo. Honey and Muffin are Australian shepherds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News