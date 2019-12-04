OSP continues focus on impaired driving arrests

WAPAKONETA – As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) ongoing effort to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season.

“Please don’t make a poor decision that could put your life and the lives of others at risk,” said Governor Mike DeWine in an OSP press release from the Wapakoneta Post. “You can make Ohio safer by actively influencing friends and family to act safely and responsibly behind the wheel.”

In 2018, there were 13,353 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 402 people and injuring 7,884 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 26,600 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways. OVI-related crashes accounted for 37 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in 2018, the release said.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. J.S. Carrico in the release.

Last year, troopers from the Wapakoneta Post removed 179 impaired drivers from the roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers, and drug activity.

To view a copy of the entire statistical recap, visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/OVI_Bulletin_2019_YearEnd.pdf