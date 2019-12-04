Deputies investigate afternoon crash

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Jackson Center firefighter stand next to a car that collided with another car in the 17000 block of state Route 119 east of Anna around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. One person is deceased and one person from a separate vehicle was transported to Wilson Health, according to Shelby County Chief Deputy Jim Frye. Anna Rescue also responded to the crash. No more information is being released at this time.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Jackson Center firefighter stand next to a car that collided with another car in the 17000 block of state Route 119 east of Anna around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. One person is deceased and one person from a separate vehicle was transported to Wilson Health, according to Shelby County Chief Deputy Jim Frye. Anna Rescue also responded to the crash. No more information is being released at this time. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_SDN120519Crash-2.jpg A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Jackson Center firefighter stand next to a car that collided with another car in the 17000 block of state Route 119 east of Anna around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. One person is deceased and one person from a separate vehicle was transported to Wilson Health, according to Shelby County Chief Deputy Jim Frye. Anna Rescue also responded to the crash. No more information is being released at this time. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News