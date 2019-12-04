Injury accident

Sidney firefighters help a woman out of a Jeep that ended up in a farm field after colliding with a car at the intersection of Kuther Road and Schenk Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The woman was taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

A car, left, sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with a Jeep, right.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

