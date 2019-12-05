Piqua Public Library celebrates christmas creatures from around the world

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library invites the community out to enjoy the beauty of the holidays in its historic library.

Library staff and volunteers have decorated the library with cheerful and festive decor. The theme for this year’s holiday display is “Christmas Creatures from Around the World.”

“The focus of our decorations is the 17 foot tree with dozens of Christmas animals,” James Oda, the Piqua Public Library director, said. “Our Christmas displays highlight our theme ‘Christmas Creatures from Around the World.’ The animals range from lambs and camels to cats and penguins. Local pictures show Piqua’s Christmas traditions from the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Come to the library and visit our 6 foot tall toy soldiers, a very special horse as well as elves, gnomes and dozens of magical fairy doors,” Oda said. “The library will also serve as a special place for children to send their letters to Santa.”

The library invites visitors to enjoy the holiday decor now through the start of the new year.