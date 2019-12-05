YWCA Connections features Catlin Miller as guest speaker for December’s program

PIQUA — Catlin Miller from Miller’s Flowers in Greenville is the guest speaker for the YWCA Connections program on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The group will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St.

Miller will discuss decorating your home for the holidays and beyond.

“She will share expert tips and tricks with us to create a warm and welcoming space for you, your friends and family to enjoy,” said Terri Sherman, Connections committee member. “She will show us how to continue the holiday spirit all year with some fun ways and ideas to repurpose holiday decorations.”

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door, and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Dec. 12, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.

The group also will collect adult-sized socks to share with the Upper Valley Career Center.