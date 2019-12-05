Sidney Civic Band to perform annual Christmas concert

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will hold its annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at The Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney.

“The Sidney Civic Band is delighted to perform our annual Christmas concert,” Sidney Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote said. “The band will perform selections from both secular and religious genres, celebrating the joy of the season. We are pleased to have two local soloists performing. Rev. Diana Circelli and Bill Zimmerman will add their vocal styles to our music. Selections for Sunday’s concert include ‘A Glorious Christmas,’ ‘Christmas Long Ago,’ ‘Merry Christmas Darling,’ ‘Feliz Navidad’ and ‘Grown Up Christmas List’ just to name a few.”

There will be a special appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and attendees can have their picture taken with them. The Connection Point Church of God’s Relay for Life team will provide complementary cookies to thank the audience.