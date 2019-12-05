YMCA offers youth event

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Dec. 14, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

There will be swimming, gym games and a bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m., and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Individuals can register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 937-440-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.