Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:02 p.m.: theft — deception. A Fieldpiece refrigeration gauge, valued at $510, was reported stolen.

-2:26 p.m.: theft — deception. A Sony camera lens, valued at $1,000, and a Shiman Poison Glorious 1610M fishing rod, valued at $480, was reported stolen.

-2:02 p.m.: assault. A warrant was issued after police investigated an alleged assault.

-12:54 p.m.: burglary. An eight-piece Porter Cable cordless tool set, valued at $750, was reported stolen at 402 E. Court St.

-10:28 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at 236 Jefferson St., Apt. 8.

-6:37 a.m.: criminal mischief. An egg was reported to have been thrown at the residence at 224 E. Robinwood St.

TUESDAY

-6:41 p.m.: theft — deception. Ashley N. Wright, 26, 1161 Fairmont Drive, was arrested on theft charges after the theft of $20.64 in merchandise was reported at Kroger on Michigan Street.

Crashes

April J. Sharp, 35, 410 E. Court St., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:46 p.m.

Sharp was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle due to the ice. He left the roadway on the right side and struck a guardrail before coming to a final stop with the back, right wheel of the vehicle on top of the guardrail.

• Larry F. Broughton, 58, 558 Knoop Johnson Road, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:52 p.m.

Broughton was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the westbound lane of travel and struck a curb and then the guardrail on the northbound side of the Interstate 75 overpass, causing disabling damage.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:23 a .m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation.

-1:44 to 10:06 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls; one was cancelled en route.

WEDNESDAY

-7:43 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-6:09 to 6:22 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes. Perry Port Salem responded to provide mutual aid for one of the calls.

-11:58 a.m. to 6:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

